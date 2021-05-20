DC police ID man suspected of shooting mother, son in scooter dispute

article

D.C. police have released a photo and the identity of a man suspected of shooting a mother and son after a dispute over a scooter.

READ MORE: Mother, child shot after dispute over rental scooter in DC, police say

D.C. police say 26-year-old Anthony Bedney is suspected in the shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Street, Northwest on May 18.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police say Bedney opened fire after arguing with the family over the placement of a rental scooter.

Bedney is wanted on a warrant for assault with intent to kill.

If you can help police find Bedney, call (202) 727-9099, or text 50411.