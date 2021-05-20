65-year-old great-grandmother shot, killed in DC; police lookout for vehicle with 3 armed gunmen

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Southeast D.C. that has left a 65-year-old great-grandmother dead.

Officers say a shooting was reported in the 1800 block of Q Street Wednesday night around 10 p.m.

Investigators say they are looking for a four-door silver or gray Lexus with no front tag occupied by three people all armed with guns.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.