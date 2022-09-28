Son charged with murder of his father in Fairfax County

article

A 36-year-old son in Fairfax County is in custody accused of killing his 82-year-old father, according to police.

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to the incident on Tuesday around 2:37 p.m. at a home in the 5500 block of Justis Place in Alexandria.

Once there, officers found a man, identified as Talat Hassanein, 82, unconscious at the bottom of a set of basement stairs. Authorities say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Talat lived at the house with his adult sons, who were at the house at the time.

As detectives began investigating the case, they noticed the victim had suffered significant trauma to his upper body, and ruled his death was not accidental.

After several interviews and further processing of the scene, detectives determined Samy Hassanein, 36, fatally assaulted his father and took him into custody.

Samy is charged with second degree murder, and is being held without bond.

Detectives say the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 2. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-866-411-8477. Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars.