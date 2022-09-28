Double shooting leaves man, juvenile injured in southeast DC

Police are searching for the gunman they say shot a man and a juvenile Tuesday night in southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1500 block of Good Hope Road. Both were conscious and breathing at the scene.

Authorities say the gunman was wearing a white hoodie with writing on the front, black pants, black shoes, a black ski mask and was last seen walking southbound on 16th Street towards U Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.