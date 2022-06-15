Something in the Water DC: Schedule for artist performances released

The schedule of performances at Something in the Water has been released for the three-day festival set to begin on Friday.

FOX 5 has been told the last-minute nature of the release of the lineup is due to more music acts being added. There will be three stages, the Moon Stage, Sun Stage and Earth Stage, and artists will perform between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The National Park Service says they’re still awaiting a permit for a Sunday church service at West Potomac Park that is part of the festival.

Here are the full schedules for each day of the festival:

Based on the permit, FOX 5 has learned the District is expecting 50,000 attendees.