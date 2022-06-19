Something in the Water 2022: Some attendees report festival access issues

The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some.

Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the event after leaving the event.

According to the event's website, festival goers had been promised to have access to leave and re-enter the festival grounds whenever they wanted. However reports from viewers say that was not the case Saturday night.

One person who spoke with FOX 5 said they traveled all the way from New York for the festival, but missed the final performance of day two after being denied re-entry to the festival.

"they weren’t forthcoming about what was going on. They were just saying no one’s getting in – we’re at capacity, but what’s perplexing is given the amount of space given, you should be able to count how many people are in and let people know otherwise you can’t oversell an event where no one can come back in," Deion Stalling tells FOX 5.

The fans FOX 5 spoke who were denied re-entry now say they will ask the festival for refunds.

FOX 5 reached to officials from Something in the Water about the reports, but have not received a response yet.