Something in the Water 2022: Pop-up church service being held Sunday at West Potomac Park

The Something in the Water music festival happening in Southwest D.C. is wrapping its final day of performances Sunday, but those that do not have a ticket can still enjoy a part of the festivities.

The festival is bringing back its Pop-up Church Service Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held at West Potomac Park, which is home of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event is free for everyone, and open to people of all ages. According to organizers, the "inclusive celebration is a free event for the community, which will unite, uplift, offer hope, victory, fun, and faith."

The event will feature local and national worship leaders sharing the gospel and prayer offerings, as well as, several performances from recording artists, gospel choirs, and a dance ministry.

According to organizers, performers for the event will include Aaron Moses, Anthony Brown, Howard Gospel Choir, JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste, Kierra Sheard, Ricky Dillard, Tamela Mann, Tamar Braxton, Tim Bowman Jr, Travis Green and Voices of Fire.

