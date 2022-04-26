Something in the Water 2022: Pharrell Williams to hold music festival in DC this summer

Pharrell's Something in the Water music festival will take place in Washington, D.C. this summer, sources tell FOX 5's Lindsay Watts.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pharrell performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

A formal announcement is coming Tuesday.

One source says conversations with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's office have been underway for weeks.

On Monday, Pharrell tweeted a short video teasing the 2022 festival.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The festival happened only once in 2019 in Virginia Beach. That year, 25,000 tickets to the music festival sold out in 21 minutes, according to an online report by the The Virginian-Pilot.

After Pharrell's cousin, Donovan Lynch, was killed by police in 2021, the artist wrote a letter to Virginia Beach City Manager saying he loved the city, but it was run with "toxic energy."

Advertisement

FOX 5 will be there for the announcement with Pharrell and will have the latest on our newscasts tonight!