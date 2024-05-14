DC woman shares alarming footage of man peeping into home

A D.C. woman says that for the past two weeks, a man has been peering into her home near Columbia Heights.

It's happened at least three times, she says, and each time it was captured on surveillance cameras. She asked FOX 5 not to reveal her name or exactly where she lives but did share copies of the three incidents caught on Ring and home security cameras.

A man is shown at her home on April 30, May 2, and May 14.

"It’s very jarring because I’ve never experienced a break-in or any type of anything that would cause concern … Never experienced that. So, it’s different," she said. "Normally, this area is pretty quiet. Very chill, families, people who have been here for a long time. I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know what the motive is. I don’t know if he’s trying to come in."

She posted the surveillance video from May 14 on a Ring neighborhood page, warning people of what she and her roommate had experienced.

FOX 5 reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department, and a spokesperson said there has not been a formal police report filed on the peering incidents, nor did MPD confirm if they are looking for anyone in particular.

The spokesperson did provide FOX 5 a copy of a police report from early April involving the woman’s neighbors downstairs, and an unlawful entry situation.

The resident said she was instructed to email photos and videos of the three incidents to an officer with MPD. FOX 5 reached out to the same officer to confirm whether those incidents are under review, but we have not heard back as of this writing.

"I would like to see it be resolved. I do plan on staying in D.C. I’ve always liked the Columbia Heights area, it’s just really disheartening," the woman said. "Summertime is coming, so I was expecting an uptick in petty theft and stuff. But I don’t hear about home invasions…"