Something in the Water 2022: Everything you need to know about this weekend's festival

The Something in the Water music festival kicks off on Friday in D.C., and there is plenty of information residents and attendees of the festival should know before heading out Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

The festival, which takes place in Southwest D.C. along Independence Avenue, will begin Friday at 2 p.m. and will run through Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Based on a permit for the festival, FOX 5 has learned the District is expecting 50,000 attendees.

Here's a look at the important information you need to know about the festival.

FESTIVAL DETAILS

The festival is happening Friday, Saturday, and Sunday along Independence Avenue between 3rd and 9th Streets in Southwest.

Attendees will be allowed to enter the festival from 2:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. According to festival organizers, attendees are allowed to enter and exit the festival as many times as needed. You must be scanned upon exit at the gate to re-enter that same day.

The festival will open to people of all ages, and children 5 and under are free with a paid adult.

VENUE DETAILS

The venue for the festival will feature two entrances, one will be at the intersection of 7th Street and Independence Avenue, while the other will be located at 4th Street and Independence Avenue.

Once inside the festival, there will be three stages for attendees to watch performances at. The Moon Stage will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and Independence Avenue, the Sun Stage will be situated near the intersection of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, and the Earth Stage can be found near the intersection of 4th Street and Independence Avenue.

For those that need to pick up tickets, there will be two box office locations at the venue. The first location will be at the Wooly Mammoth Theatre, Co. located at 641 D Street NW, and the second location can be found at 400 E Street SW, near the southwest corner of E Street and 4th Street.

The venue will feature several stands for amenities like food, water, merchandise, and first aid. It will also have several restroom facilities for attendees located throughout the venue.

Here's a full map of the venue:

SET LIST

Artists will be performing at the festival's three staged between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Here's the full schedules for each day of the festival:

ROAD CLOSURES

D.C. Police are closing down several roads in the District for the festival.

These road closures will be in place through Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.:

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 4th Street, SW

No vehicle traffic will be allowed eastbound on Independence Avenue from 7th Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 4th Street and 7th Street, SW

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW and C Street, SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 7th Street and 6th Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

These roads will be closed Friday through Sunday from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. each day:

Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue to 3rd Street, NW

D.C. Police are also enforcing local traffic access on several roads in the District. Local traffic is defined as people who reside, work, or need to access the area for business related purposes. These roads will be closed to non-local traffic:

Independence Avenue between 14th Street and 9th Street, SW

4th Street between C Street and D Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 3rd Street, SW

C Street between 3rd Street and 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

4th Street between D Street to I Street, SW

E Street between 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street between 7th Street and Virginia Avenue, SW

School Street between 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

2nd Street between Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

3rd Street between Independence Avenue to E Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

7th Street between D Street and G Street, SW

6th Street between Virginia Avenue and E Street, SW

Police also said that these following areas could be closed if necessary for public safety:

Exit 5A and Exit 5B from westbound I-395

Exit 4 from eastbound I-395

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

In addition to the road closures, there will also be parking restrictions put up in the area of the festival.

Parking will be prohibited on the following streets until Tuesday at 6:00 a.m.:

C Street between 4th Street and 6th Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 3rd Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Independence Avenue between 3rd Street and 7th Street, SW

3rd Street between Maryland Avenue, NW to C Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

4th Street between Jefferson Drive and Virginia Avenue, SW

3rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue to Maryland Avenue, NW

3rd Street between C Street, SW to E Street, SW

6th Street between Independence Avenue and Virginia Avenue, SW

7th Street between Constitution Avenue and D Street, SW

9th Street between Independence Avenue and C Street, SW

C Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

C Street between 7th Street and 9th Street, SW

D Street between 4th Street and 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue between 6th Street and 7th Street, SW

Jefferson Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Madison Drive between 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Independence Avenue between 9th Street and 14th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue between 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

Here's a map of the road closures and parking restrictions:

D.C. Police warn that these closures and restrictions are subject to change. You can get the latest updates on traffic in the District here.

SECURITY

Event organizers posted Friday that they have taken "all measures to make a safe environment for attendees."

They are encouraging attendees to download the Something in the Water app to get the latest safety and security information. Attendees can also enroll to get text safety alerts by texting "SITW" to 888777.

The organizers also released a long list of allowed and prohibited items. Here's the list:

ALLOWED ITEMS

Mobile phones

Non-professional cameras (Go Pros & Flip Cams ok)

Baby strollers

Sunglasses and hats

Sunblock lotion (cream ok, no aerosol sprays)

CLEAR Bags, Fanny packs, and Hip bags UNDER 14" x 11" x 5" (single compartment bags only)

Clutch Purses / small Clutch Bags

Hydration packs, i.e. CamelBaks (Must be emptied of all liquid and have no more than two pockets)

Cigarettes (Must be sealed)

E-Cigs and Vape Pens

No AVP/Mods or Liquid Refills for Vapes Lighters (no Zippo’s)

Ear Plugs

Chapstick / Lip Balm (MUST BE SEALED)

Feminine Hygiene Items (MUST BE SEALED)

Eye Drops (MUST BE SEALED)

Hand Sanitizer and Baby Wipes Gum and mints

Makeup

Medication (Over-The-Counter medications are subject to guidelines)

Documented Service Animals (must have Paper Documentation)

Water Bottles (Empty, Plastic, Reusable, non-metal, 32 oz, 1 per guest)

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Firearms, ammunition, or weapons of any kind (including knives), will be permitted access into Something in the Water event venues

drones or UAV flying devices

Illegal substances drugs or drug paraphernalia of any kind **including Cannabis**

large bags or backpacks OVER 14" x 11" x 5" (single compartment bags only)

professional cameras (SLR/DSLR, detachable lens) NO outside food or beverage

fireworks or explosives

aerosol products (including spray sunscreen, deodorant) NO selfie sticks or tripods

sharpies, markers or paint pens

flyers, samples, giveaways or promotional Items

metal, steel or aluminum water bottles (empty, clear, plastic bottles ok) NO chairs (including inflatables and beanbags)

blankets NO coolers

air horns, noisemakers, Bluetooth/aux speakers or instruments NO audio recording devices

laser pointers

hoverboards, scooters, skateboards, roller skates, roller blades, or bikes (inside the venue) NO pepper spray or mace

umbrellas/parasols NO misters

binoculars

radios or walkie talkies NO tents

glass in any form

laptops, MacBook’s, or tablets NO wallet chains or spiked clothing

Hi-Visibility Vests or any clothing that could be considered to imitate Event Staff uniform (for non-event staff), or Emergency Services

flags or totems

NO animals except for service animals assisting an individual with a disability. "Comfort," "therapy" or "emotional support" animals do not meet the definition of a service animal and are not permitted entry to the Event.

There is also a disclaimer on the event's website that reads: This list may be modified at any time and additional items may be prohibited at the discretion of law enforcement or security officials.

The festival is one of several events happening around the District this weekend. A spokesperson with D.C.'s Department of Homeland Security and Security Management told FOX 5 police and fire have the resources and staffing they need to support all the events taking place across the city.