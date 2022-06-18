Something in the Water 2022: Fans in good spirits as day 1 of the festival kicks off Friday

The Something in the Water music festival wrapped up its first day Friday with no major incidents to report.

Day one of the festival featured a jam-packed lineup of performances, including sets from Usher, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Lil Baby, and Ozuna.

Thousands of people were seen throughout the day packing the festival venue, which is located along Independence Avenue between 3rd and 9th Streets in Southwest. According to an event permit, organizers expect as many as 50,000 people to attend the weekend festival.

While day one of the festival went off mostly without a hitch, the record-breaking heat Friday did have some impacts. DC Fire and EMS officials said six people were to area hospitals for heat related issues. Officials said several others were also treated for dehydration issues at the festival, but did not require transport to a hospital.

Despite the heat, attendees FOX 5 spoke with were in good spirits and said they were loving the atmosphere.

"It’s been great. We’ve had great food so far, honestly great vibes. It’s just been a great time," said Ashe’ Clarke.

Another attendee told FOX 5 that she came from Chicago to see the show.

"Once they dropped it, I called my friends. I said we’re going right, and then we immediately bought the tickets. I got my flight, so excited to be here," said Chyna Sanders.

This is the first year Pharrell's annual festival is being held in D.C., after spending previous years in Pharrell's hometown of Virginia Beach.

The festival resumes Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. and Saturday night will feature Pharrell himself performing. For a full guide on what to expect at the festival this weekend click here.