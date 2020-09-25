Some Virginia athletes cheering ‘Let them Play’ amid COVID-19 restrictions

Some parents and families in Virginia are desperately trying to get their high school athletes back on the field.

And while the state says they can play – they’re just going to have to wait.

Many states – including neighboring Maryland – have already given the green light to resuming fall sports. Some parents in Virginia are hoping the Commonwealth will do the same.

Parents and kids in Vienna Friday held a rally, cheering on a return to the field for athletes as soon as now.

The demonstration started at Vienna, and then planned to move on to Loudoun County.

Many of them are parents of football players who are counting on college scholarships but could miss out on that opportunity because high school sports in Virginia are not playing.

Many athletes are seniors who said they need this season to generate film for potential recruiters.

Last week, the Virginia High School League adopted its Championships + 1 schedule.

It’s a schedule that provides every VHSL sponsored activity a season during the next school year.

The schedule sets the start of winter sports in December, fall sports in February and spring sports in April.

“It’s just sad to see everything be taken away and these kids are my brothers,” said James Madison High School student Joey Johnstone. “I don’t want to lose my last year with them”

“If we fight for this and we get this decision overturned like Maryland and Virginia and Delaware we can play now that’s what I want I don’t want to wait,” said Sarah Barry, a parent in the school district.

Another argument from parents is that private school sports leagues are paying to play on high school fields, so why can’t the public schools use them?

FOX 5 asked the VHSL why the student athletes weren’t permitted to use their own fields. They responded that the question would need to be addressed by Governor Ralph Northam’s office regarding the guidelines enforcement and that VHSL does not have the authority to not follow the Governor’s guidelines.

