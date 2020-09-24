Maryland high school sports can return in October, state says

Maryland high school athletes may be able to return to the field as soon as October, state officials announced on Thursday.

The announcement arrives just a couple of weeks removed from the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s announcement that the fall athletics season would be delayed until next year. State officials said the MPSSAA’s guidance would be updated.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon announced that practices and competitive golf could begin on Oct. 7.

All other fall sports could begin competitions as soon as Oct. 27.

The new guidance could, however, change depending on what county school district the athletes are in.

"The law allows and gives the power to the local duly elected school boards to make those decisions, we for quite some time because of our great health metrics and because safe reopening plans worked on by the state," Hogan said.

According to state officials, 11 districts have submitted plans to return to in-person education in October, including Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, St. Mary’s, Washington, and Worcester.

Under the new guidance, winter sports would begin practice on Dec. 14, and spring practice would begin on Jan. 4.