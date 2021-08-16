Some venues introduce new COVID restrictions for concertgoers

As of this week, there are new rules for concertgoers across our region. Some venues are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry.

That policy is now in effect at Anthem, 9:30 Club, Merriweather Post Pavilion and all venues owned by I.M.P.

Audrey Fix Schaefer, I.M.P. head of communications, said the policy will be implemented for the first time at a show Tuesday at Anthem.

She said as patrons enter, they will need to have their ID in hand along with their vaccine card or a photo of it.

If someone is not vaccinated, they will need to provide a negative covid test from the last 3 days.

When asked about concerns over patrons arriving without needed proof and hassling employees Schaefer said staff is prepared.

"Our staff is really well experienced at dealing with crowd management and individual management as well," she said. "And the feedback that we have been getting from the public is overwhelmingly positive. People are happy that they’re going to be surrounded by other people who have gone to the step of getting protected by getting their vaccination."

She said the policy also extends to performers and staff members are required to be fully vaccinated.

Jiffy Lube Live in Prince William Co. just announced it will follow suit starting October 4.

The venue is owned by Live Nation Entertainment, a worldwide entertainment company, so the policy is impacting several different venues.

In a statement Live Nation Entertainment President and CEO Michael Rapino said: "Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US."

While the policy isn’t taking effect for all shows yet, according to the website, proof of vaccine or a negative test will be required for Wednesday’s Dead and Company concert and for a Maroon 5 show in September.

Some artists and bands are making this a requirement themselves and not playing unless they know people in the audience are safe.