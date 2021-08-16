Rally planned at US Capitol to support jailed Jan. 6 riot suspects

A conservative group is planning a rally at the U.S. Capitol in D.C. in September to support Trump supporters who’ve been arrested in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Look Ahead America says the rally to support the riot suspects will be held Saturday, Sept. 18.

The organization has held similar rallies at the Department of Justice and the D.C. jail.

Federal law enforcement has arrested hundreds of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in the wake of a rally featuring former President Donald Trump, who reiterated claims that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The mob quickly overwhelmed Capitol and D.C. police, storming the Capitol and halting the electoral vote certification process.

When the joint session of Congress reconvened later in the evening, the process confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election.

The rioters were arrested on an array of charges, including assaulting police officers.