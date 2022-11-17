Expand / Collapse search

Some Fairfax County residents shelter in place as police search for suspect in stabbing

LORTON, Va. - Authorities are continuing to ask residents living on Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library in Fairfax County to shelter in place as they search for a man they say was involved in a stabbing.

Police say a woman was stabbed inside a home. Officers say they have searched the home and have not yet found the suspect.

The victim was taken hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is continuing at this time.