Some Fairfax County residents shelter in place as police search for suspect in stabbing
LORTON, Va. - Authorities are continuing to ask residents living on Hagel Circle near the Lorton Library in Fairfax County to shelter in place as they search for a man they say was involved in a stabbing.
Police say a woman was stabbed inside a home. Officers say they have searched the home and have not yet found the suspect.
The victim was taken hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing at this time.