Some DC businesses prepare for the worst as Election Day approaches

Some D.C. businesses are boarding up ahead of the election as shop owners and residents worry about what could happen in the city this week.

FOX 5 saw multiple businesses in Georgetown boarding up Sunday.

"It's a gamble," said Abraham Mizrahi, owner of men's shop, Venturi. "We may get lucky and nothing happens or we may have damages, and dealing with insurance and all that is a headache. So we had the boards from the last time we boarded, so we used them again."

One woman said she plans to spend the night in her shop to help protect it should things get out of control.

Though Mayor Muriel Bowser has recommended that businesses not board up, some owners are worried, especially following looting and damage that happened during Black Lives Matter protests over the summer following the police killing of George Floyd.

When it comes to election concerns, never in modern history has there been such a fear that when the votes are counted and the results are in, the sitting president may not concede if he loses.

President Trump continues to stoke panic by saying he won't necessarily commit to a peaceful transfer of power and by calling the election rigged.

"I think everybody hopes that things are going to be calm and there's a smooth transition of power," said Jason Johnson, who lives in D.C. "But I think with his administration, you can't take any bets at this point in time."

Johnson said he's heard about George Washington University telling students to take precautions this week and stock up on groceries and fill prescriptions ahead of the election. While he doesn't go to school there, he‘s heeded the advice.

"We went to the grocery store on Saturday just to make sure that we have a week or week and a halfs worth of food," he said. "I think we might be on the more cautious side, but it's better safe than sorry."

Other D.C. residents said it was concerning to see businesses boarding up. Two friends, Noah and Darcy, told FOX 5 they hope the country will start bridging divisions.

"I hope whatever happens with the results of the election, I hope they bring us together in some way," said Noah.

