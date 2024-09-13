The Solheim Cup’s opening matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club began Friday morning with half-empty grandstands, as transportation issues left fans stranded at a nearby concert venue.

READ MORE: Solheim Cup brings global attention and $60M boost to Northern Virginia

Fans reported on social media that they waited for hours at Jiffy Lube Live, about five miles east of the club, for buses to the golf course.

Only a small trickle of fans arrived just before the matches began, falling short of the record crowds organizers had anticipated, according to the Associated Press.

LPGA Tour officials did not immediately comment on the transportation problems.

Esther Henseleit hit the opening tee shot for Europe, paired with Charley Hull in an alternate-shot format against the U.S. team. Europe aims to win the Solheim Cup for a record fourth consecutive time.

The opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup is often described as the most nerve-wracking in women’s golf, with fans typically filling the grandstands hours in advance to support their team.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Solheim Cup: Frustration after long shuttle lines cause many fans to miss first tee

However, the few hundred fans present on Friday morning remained quiet for the European shots and cheered for the Americans, a break from traditional golf etiquette that has become common in team competitions.

FOX 5’s David Kaplan says this year’s competition features the 12 best U.S. Women’s Golfers against the 12 best Europeans. It’s the first time Northern Virginia has hosted this event.

The event is expected to significantly boost the local economy. Prince William County tourism officials anticipate 150,000 spectators during the practice rounds and tournament days. This influx of visitors is projected to generate a $60 million economic impact across Northern Virginia, as Gainesville’s smaller size means fans will need to stay in hotels throughout the region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report