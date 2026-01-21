Snowstorm, Arctic blast threaten DC region this weekend

The Brief Arctic air surges in this weekend, bringing possible heavy snow and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive Saturday evening with the storm’s peak on Sunday and possible mixing south of D.C. Arctic air lingers next week, keeping temperatures below freezing and slowing any melting.



A surge of Arctic air is set to move into the Washington, D.C. region this weekend, bringing the threat of heavy snow, dangerous cold and the potential for travel delays and school disruptions.

Bitter cold in the single digits started the day Wednesday before an expected climb into the upper 30s to low 40s by afternoon.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Thursday will offer a brief break, with highs in the 50s — a stretch of temperatures we won’t see again for quite a while.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the snow is expected to arrive Saturday evening, with the peak of the storm developing through the day Sunday.

Early model guidance shows a layer of warm air aloft, even as surface temperatures remain frigid, raising the possibility of mixing or icing along with the snow.

The system pulls away late Sunday into early Monday, but any snow that falls is likely to stick around.

What's next:

A deep push of Arctic air settles in behind the storm, keeping temperatures below freezing for much of next week and slowing any melting.

