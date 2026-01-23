Snow Forecast: Winter Storm Watch issued in DC region - how much snow this weekend?

The Washington, D.C., region is bracing for a surge of Arctic air this weekend that is expected to bring heavy snow, dangerous cold and the likelihood of travel delays and school disruptions.

Before the winter storm

Dry weather Friday and most of Saturday offers the best window for storm preparations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire region from Saturday evening through early Monday. Arctic air arrives on Saturday, ushering in the coldest stretch of the season. Temperatures will hover near 22 degrees by the afternoon, and highs are expected to stay below freezing all next week.

When the winter storm and snow arrive

Snow is expected to move in after 10 p.m. Saturday, with the heaviest snowfall expected overnight into early Sunday. Snow should continue through Sunday morning before a mix of sleet and freezing rain pushes northward by midday.

How much will it snow in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend?

SNOWFALL PREDICTIONS

12–18 inches

Western Maryland, northern Virginia and eastern West Virginia

Areas around Front Royal, Va., and Cumberland, Md.

West of the I‑81 corridor

6–12 inches

Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas

Along the I‑95 corridor

Most of Northern Virginia and Central Maryland

4–8 inches

South and southeast of D.C.

Richmond area

East toward the Chesapeake Bay

2–4 inches

Southern Maryland

Eastern Shore

Coastal Virginia

Areas near Chincoteague and Salisbury

Along the Atlantic coastline

After the winter storm

Higher totals are likely north and northwest of Washington, where little mixing is expected. Lower totals are expected south and southeast of the city, where sleet and freezing rain may cut into snow amounts.

An ice threat remains possible, especially to the south and east of D.C., as the wintry mix moves in. Travel delays are likely across the region and nationwide, and school schedules may be affected. Little to no melting is expected next week, with temperatures stuck in the 20s through Thursday.

Winter Storm Watch | National Weather Service

WHAT: Heavy snow mixed with sleet and freezing rain possible. There is a high likelihood of at least 5 inches of snow, with over 10 inches possible. Ice accumulation is also possible.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia.

WHEN: From Saturday evening through Monday morning.

IMPACTS: Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PREPAREDNESS: Now is the time to make preparations for the storm. This includes getting any necessary groceries or medicines that you may not be able to access this weekend into early next week due to any potential closure. Have an emergency kit in the car including extra batteries, a flashlight, and blanket just in case you get stranded. Make sure to refuel or charge your car before the storm hits. Check on elderly friends, family, and neighbors and don’t forget about pets or livestock during this prolonged cold period.

Cold Weather Advisory | National Weather Service

WHAT: Very cold wind chills as low as 10 below expected.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, and northern Maryland, and central, northern, northwest, and western Virginia.

WHEN: From 8 PM Friday evening to 10 AM EST Saturday.

IMPACTS: The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PREPAREDNESS: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

