article

The Brief Snow and an Arctic blast are expected to impact the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia region this weekend. Local officials urge residents to stock essentials and prepare vehicles before travel becomes difficult. School and work schedules may be disrupted by winter weather.



With snow and a surge of Arctic air expected to bring winter weather to the Washington, D.C. region and surrounding areas this weekend, forecasters and emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now, from stocking up on essentials to making a plan for travel, school and work disruptions.

What we know:

Weather models show a significant winter storm could impact the D.C., Maryland and Virginia area late Saturday into Sunday, with snow likely falling across the region and very cold temperatures building in behind the system.

This Arctic blast may usher in bitter cold and frigid wind chills, making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature once snow begins and after it ends.

What to stock at home

Officials recommend having enough supplies to last at least several days in case travel becomes difficult, according to the CDC.

That includes:

Food that does not require refrigeration or cooking

Drinking water

Prescription medications and basic first-aid supplies

Flashlights, batteries and phone chargers

Blankets, warm clothing and extra layers

Baby supplies or pet food if needed

It’s also a good idea to make sure you have rock salt or ice melt and a working snow shovel.

20 November 2024, Lower Saxony, Garbsen: An excavator loads road salt onto its shovel. Photo: Alicia Windzio/dpa (Photo by Alicia Windzio/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Travel prep before snow begins

If you need to drive during or after the storm, preparation is critical.

Before snow arrives:

Fill up your gas tank

Check windshield wipers, tires and antifreeze

Keep an emergency kit in your car with blankets, snacks, water and a flashlight

Monitor road conditions and weather alerts

Once snow begins, travel can become treacherous quickly, especially on major routes like I-95 and local roads. Officials urge residents to avoid unnecessary travel during and immediately after snowfall.

School and work planning

Snow and icy conditions can lead to delays, early dismissals or closures for schools and some workplaces.

Families are encouraged to:

Review remote learning or work-from-home plans

Make childcare arrangements in advance

Keep an eye on district announcements and employer updates

Planning ahead can help reduce stress if schedules change quickly, according to FEMA.

FILE - A young woman scratches snow and ice from the windscreen of her car. (Carmen Jaspersen/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Stay safe during extreme cold and possible power outages

In addition to snow, dangerously cold temperatures can pose serious health risks, especially if power outages occur.

According to FEMA, extreme cold can increase the risk of hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and house fires, particularly when people rely on alternative heating sources.

Officials recommend:

Installing and testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home

Keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from space heaters and fireplaces

Never using an oven, grill or generator to heat your home

Using generators only outdoors and at least 20 feet away from doors and windows

If the power goes out and indoor temperatures become unsafe, FEMA advises relocating to a heated community space if one is available.

What we don't know:

The exact total of snow and the duration of impacts depend on the storm’s track and strength. Some models show more snow farther northwest, while others keep totals closer to the I-95 corridor.

Forecasts may change leading up to the event, and officials say conditions can vary widely across the region.

Why you should care:

Even a few inches of snow combined with bitter cold and icy conditions can halt travel, disrupt routines and create hazardous conditions, especially during peak travel times.

Preparing now, before stores become crowded and roads become slick, can help you avoid last-minute stress and stay safe through the storm.

What's next:

Residents are encouraged to:

Monitor updated forecasts from the National Weather Service and FOX 5 DC .

Sign up for weather and emergency alerts

Follow guidance from local officials as the storm approaches