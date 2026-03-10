Dozens of cows loose after truck crash in Frederick County

The Brief A livestock hauler carrying 110 cows overturned Monday night near Route 37 and Tasker Road in Frederick County, Virginia. About 40 cows remain unaccounted for, with some wandering toward I-81 and nearby wooded areas. Drivers are urged to use caution, as loose cattle may cross roadways and be hard to see at night.



40 cows are "unaccounted for" after a livestock hauler overturned Monday night in Frederick County, per officials.

What we know:

A livestock hauler carrying 110 cows overturned after a crash at the intersection of Route 37 and Tasker Road near Winchester, Virginia.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and animal control worked on wrangling the stray cows near the scene, but some cattle made their way west towards Interstate 81 and east into wooded areas.

The roadway was shut down for hours as officials responded. The truck driver was taken by helicopter to a hospital with injuries, according to Captain Warren W. Gosnell of the Frederick County Patrol Division.

What you can do:

If you're driving near where the crash happened, keep an eye out for cows.

"Loose cattle may be crossing roadways as they water," said Capt. Gosnell. "These animals will be difficult to see once night falls."