Government Shutdown 2025: Resources for struggling federal workers

The Brief The government shutdown has furloughed about 750,000 federal workers, leaving many without paychecks and uncertain about back pay. Local governments and organizations across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are offering food assistance, utility payment plans, and financial relief programs to help affected workers.



As the government shutdown continues, federal workers feel the pinch as they go without paychecks, driving concerns on how to put food on the table and pay the bills.

Many furloughed workers in the DMV are living paycheck to paycheck and will not receive a paycheck until after the shutdown has come to an end. And even that is in limbo, after an OMB memo earlier this month claimed that backpay for federal workers is not guaranteed, despite a 2019 law.

In the meantime, local governments and companies are stepping up their efforts to help furloughed federal workers.

Food assistance for federal workers

Washington, D.C.:

"We are here to help you. And our network is here to support you," says Capital Area Food Bank CEO Radha Muthiah . "We're a community that takes care of one another."

Capital Area Food Bank has expanded its food distributions to help aid federal workers throughout the DMV. They are offering shelf-stable pantry items and fresh produce for the duration of the shutdown. Visitors need to show a government work ID to receive food.

Go to capitalareafoodbank.org to find a distribution site near you.

Maryland:

Capital Area Food Bank's free food distribution for federal workers includes three Maryland locations: Hyattsville, Gaithersburg and Beltsville. Click here for dates, times and locations.

Maryland food bank says, "Our network of community partner organizations will be able to provide nutritious food at no cost to federal employees, people who work for federal contractors, and other individuals impacted by the shutdown."

Please visit the Maryland Food Bank’s Find Food search tool to locate a food pantry in your area.

Virginia:

Capital Area Food Bank's free food distribution for federal workers includes a location in Alexandria on Fridays.

Local food pantries in Virginia have prepared themselves for the spike in demand as the shutdown continues.

The Chesterfield Food Bank Outreach Center holds a food distribution every 1st and 3rd Friday at its Chester location. Several distributions are also held throughout the month at other locations.

Virginia has declared a state of emergency to allow SNAP benefits to continue past November 1, when benefits for the national program are set to run out.

"The Democrat Shutdown will cause SNAP benefits to run out for over 850,000 Virginians in need starting November 1, 2025. I refuse to let hungry Virginians be used as ‘leverage’ by Congressional Democrats," said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a press release on October 23.

Financial assistance for federal workers

Credit unions like USAA, Navy Federal and PenFed offer low-interest or zero-interest loans to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

The Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund offers both an Emergency Hardship Loan program and Shutdown Grants. More info here.

Washington, D.C.:

Pepco, the major electric company in the capital region, is offering payment plans to help fed workers pay their bills.

"We’re offering flexible payment arrangements, so that basically means that a customer can sign up for this, and it stretches that bill out into payment arrangements for up to a year so that helps," Pepco spokesperson Chuck McDade said.

If you would like to be a helping hand, Pepco has made it easier through, " The Gift of Energy ," which will allow anyone to make a payment toward a friend or family member’s energy bill, if they’re having trouble making that payment themselves.

Maryland:

If you're an essential federal employee working during a federal government shutdown without pay, you may be eligible for a one-time, no-interest loan through Maryland’s Federal Shutdown Loan Program.

The Federal Shutdown Loan Program offers a zero-interest $700 loan to applicants who are residents of the state of Maryland, are current federal employees; and are designated as "excepted" employees, who must work through the shutdown without pay.

The loan is to be repaid within 45 days after the shutdown ends.

The online application portal is open now.

Prince George’s County Council is set to take up the Federal Worker Emergency Assistance Act on Tuesday.

The legislation would offer priority hiring in county government for laid-off federal workers, incentives for local businesses to hire them, and expanded food assistance for affected families.

Virginia:

Officials are reminding federal workers of state laws feds from eviction or foreclosure during a shutdown.

Federal employees and contractors can’t be evicted or foreclosed on during a federal government shutdown, under state law .

The City is offering short-term relief opportunities and resources, and connecting impacted residents and businesses to available resources.