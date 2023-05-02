Snake causes traffic signal outage at Prince William County intersection
MANASSAS, Va. - A large snake caused a power outage that knocked out the traffic signal at a Prince William County intersection Monday.
The snake was found inside the electrical box on the side of the road near Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive.
Animal control officers removed and released the snake in the area.
Officials remind drivers to treat non-working traffic lights as a stop sign, and to use extreme caution before proceeding through the intersection.