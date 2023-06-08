Smoky haze from Canadian wildfires blankets DC region Thursday; Code Red Air Quality Alert in effect

Smoke from wildfires in Canada will keep the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and northern Virginia areas under a Code RED Air Quality Alert Thursday.

The smoke blanketed the Mid-Atlantic in a haze Wednesday, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange. The wildfire smoke is expected to do the same Thursday turning the air acrid and triggering warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside.

A Code RED Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday for the Baltimore City Metro, District of Columbia, Maryland suburban DC region, Annapolis, Maryland Piedmont region, Northeast Maryland, and Northern Virginia areas.

A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of Southern Maryland, Winchester and the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, Hagerstown area, Western Maryland, and Maryland Eastern Shore.

A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Stafford County Public Schools says all afternoon and evening activities through Friday will be moved inside or canceled.

Loudoun County Public Schools have canceled outdoor activities Thursday.

Prince William County Public Schools have canceled field trips scheduled Thursday.

Airports in the Baltimore and D.C. areas could experience delays Thursday.

The smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia is sending plumes of fine particulate matter into the region and is expected to persist into the weekend.

Air quality alerts are triggered by a number of factors, including the detection of fine-particle pollution — known as "PM 2.5" — which can irritate the lungs.

More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced. The U.S. has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada. Other countries are also helping.

Featured article

Here’s what you can do to stay safe:

It's a good time to put off that yard work and outdoor exercise. If you go out, consider wearing an N95 mask to reduce your exposure to pollutants.

Stay inside, keeping your doors, windows and fireplaces shut. It's recommended that you run the air conditioning on a recirculation setting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report