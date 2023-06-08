National Zoo closed Thursday due to poor air quality in DC region from Canadian wildfires

The National Zoo is closed Thursday due to the poor air quality in the D.C. region brought on by smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires. #

"Due to the poor air quality in Washington, D.C., the Zoo is closed today, Thursday, June 8, for the safety of our animals, our staff and our guests," the Zoo posted on Twitter.

A Code RED Air Quality Alert is in effect Thursday for the D.C. region. A Code RED Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

The District issued a Code Purple Air Quality Alert indicating very unhealthy air conditions for the entire public, not just those with respiratory illnesses.

The smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia is sending plumes of fine particulate matter into the region and is expected to persist into the weekend.