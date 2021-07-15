Smoke from western wildfires could bring hazy look to parts of DC region

Smoke from western wildfires could bring a hazy look to parts of the D.C. region Thursday.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says some of the smoke has moved across the country and could produce a hazy filter when you look off into the distance over the sun and into the horizon.

In addition to the haze that some in the region could see, an air quality alert is in place for parts of Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and Howard County.