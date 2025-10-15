Smithsonian's annual 'Boo at the Zoo' event canceled amid government shutdown

article

The Brief "Boo at the Zoo," an annual event held at the Smithsonian National Zoo will not go on as planned due to the government shutdown. The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo closed their doors Sunday. The federal government has now been shutdown for more than two weeks as Democrats and Republicans in the Senate have failed to pass a continuing resolution.



The Smithsonian National Zoo's annual "Boo at the Zoo" event has been canceled due to the government shutdown.

The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo closed their doors Sunday, as the shutdown has now entered its third week. An eighth vote in the Senate failed on Tuesday, pushing the shutdown into its 15th day.

READ MORE: Government shutdown enters day 15 as Senate vote fails, frustration grows

Smithsonian institutions shutdown

What we know:

The "Boo at the Zoo" event was supposed to take place from Oct. 17-19. The zoo says refunds will be given to those who purchased tickets.

"We encourage you to show your support for animal conservation by donating the cost of your order using this form, which will be accepted until the date listed on your ticket. If you do not choose this option, your order will be automatically refunded the day after your ticket date."

The Smithsonian Institution, which includes the museums and the zoo, receives more than half its funding from the federal government.

It had relied on prior-year funds to stay open after the shutdown began on Oct. 1, but now that money has run out.

Zoo officials say the animals will continue to be fed and cared for, and staff safety remains a top priority.

Senate stalemate

Big picture view:

The Senate voted for the eighth time on Tuesday, 49-45, rejecting the short-term funding bill that would reopen the government. Sixty votes are needed for the bill to pass.

Democrats are pushing to restore Medicaid cuts and extend health care tax subsidies, while Republicans remain unmoved. Only three Democratic senators have voted to approve the Republican bill. At least five more Democrats are needed to break the filibuster.

Now, the government is set to enter its 15th day of the shutdown. The funding gap has led to furloughs, firings and put a massive strain on the D.C. community in particular — impacting tourism, disrupting flights and leading to less traffic at many restaurants and businesses.

Find latest closure notices

What they're saying:

Updates will be posted to the zoo's website and to social media, including their Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter for the latest news.