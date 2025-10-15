Government shutdown enters day 15 as Senate vote fails, frustration grows

article

The Brief The federal government shutdown enters Day 15 after another failed Senate vote. Lawmakers remain at an impasse, trading blame as agencies exhaust funds. The military and Coast Guard are reportedly supposed to receive pay today, but millions of others remain furloughed.



The federal government shutdown has now stretched into its third week, with no deal in sight after the Senate once again failed to advance a spending plan Tuesday night.

The standoff has halted funding for key agencies, shuttered museums, delayed flights and squeezed families nationwide as lawmakers continue to trade blame.

Where things stand

This latest breakdown followed a procedural vote that fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance a continuing resolution. Negotiations remain stalled over health care and budget priorities, with Republicans demanding spending cuts and Democrats pushing for Medicaid protections and tax subsidies.

The shutdown is now over two weeks old, straining services and creating new uncertainty for federal workers and contractors who have gone without pay since late September.

"OMB is making every preparation to batten down the hatches and ride out the Democrats’ intransigence," the Office of Management and Budget said in a post on X. "Pay the troops, pay law enforcement, continue the RIFs, and wait."

Did the military get paid today?

One of the most searched questions nationwide Wednesday was, "Did the military get paid today?"

The answer: yes.

According to the Pentagon and the White House Office of Management and Budget, all U.S. military and Coast Guard members should be receiving pay as scheduled on October 15. Officials said roughly $8 billion in existing federal funds were reallocated to ensure payments went through despite the shutdown.

That comes as air traffic controllers and TSA agents warn that their next round of pay may not come if the impasse continues. Some controllers in New York and Washington, D.C., have begun handing out flyers at airports urging travelers to contact lawmakers and demand action.

Public frustration continues

The shutdown has taken a visible toll in Washington, D.C., where Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo remain closed. Tourism-dependent businesses report steep drops in foot traffic and sales. This is a trend that’s spreading to other parts of the country as park closures, canceled permits and delayed services ripple outward.

Meanwhile, a growing share of Americans are searching online for "who’s responsible for the government shutdown" and "does Congress get paid?" — both breakout topics on Google Trends this week.

The data reflect a public growing increasingly frustrated with Washington gridlock as the shutdown enters its 15th day, one of the longest in recent history.

What's next:

Senate leaders are expected to meet again Friday, Oct. 17, in another attempt to pass a funding measure, but neither side appears ready to compromise.

If the deadlock continues into next week, it could surpass the 2018–2019 shutdown as the longest in U.S. history.