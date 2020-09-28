Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum accident leaves 1 worker dead

A subcontractor working on the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum revitalization project is dead after a fall Monday morning in D.C.

The worker – who has not been identified – initially suffered critical injuries, but succumbed to them on the scene.

Museum officials extended their condolences to the family.

Our deepest sympathies are with this gentleman’s family, friends, and co-workers during this incredibly difficult time. We take all matters involving the safety of our workforce, our job sites, and the public seriously.

They say work in the area is being suspended while the accident is under investigation.

The project at the museum is part of an eight-year renovation campaign that has shuttered multiple sections of the facility.

