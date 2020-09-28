Some DC public schools students returning for in-person education this week

Some D.C. students at select schools will return to the classroom for in-person education this week and throughout October, District officials announced on Monday.

Schools in the nation's capital - and throughout the DMV - shut down in-person instruction last school year in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Officials said the students would be returning in “small groups.”

Students at Ballou STAY are returning today for cosmetology and barber classes.

Last week, officials announced that students would be returning to schools by Nov. 9 – and that students in about 12 schools could return even sooner.

The Washington Teachers’ Union leadership has expressed concerns about returning to the classroom – even by Nov. 9.

Last week, Washington Teachers' Union President Elizabeth A. Davis, told FOX 5 emphatically, “I’m sorry. As a teacher of 40 years in this school district, I do not feel confident that we should open on November 9. Not at this time.”

In-person instruction is permitted under the District’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines.

In July, the District delayed announcing a return to the classroom.

Other school districts in the District, Maryland and Virginia have adopted virtual learning plans, and delayed in-person instruction.

Fairfax County Public Schools have announced that they will return to in-person instruction in October.

