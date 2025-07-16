Smithsonian museums reopen after closure due to HVAC problems

The Brief Four Smithsonian museums were closed due to HVAC issues. Crews were working to resolve the HVAC failure that occurred over the weekend. All Smithsonian museums reopened Wednesday morning.



All Smithsonian museums have officially reopened after officials say heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues linked to a power failure over the weekend have been resolved.

Smithsonian museums reopen

What we know:

The Smithsonian experienced an internal power issue at its central plant on Saturday, making it difficult to control humidity in several facilities.

The Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the National Museum of Asian Art, the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of the American Indian were all closed for about four days.

The Smithsonian Office of Public Affairs tells FOX 5, the Smithsonian leaders have decided to reopen all museums to the public as of Wednesday morning.