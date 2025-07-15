Four Smithsonian museums remain closed amid HVAC problems

The Brief Four Smithsonian museums remain closed due to weekend HVAC failures. Crews are working to stabilize humidity and protect artifacts. Updates on reopening may come by end of day Tuesday.



Four Smithsonian museums on the National Mall remained closed Tuesday as crews worked to resolve heating, ventilation and air conditioning issues linked to a power failure over the weekend.

Museums stay closed

According to a social media statement, the Smithsonian experienced an internal power issue at its central plant on Saturday, making it difficult to control humidity in several facilities.

The affected museums—the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, the National Museum of Asian Art, the National Museum of African Art and the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C.—have now been closed for about three days.

The Smithsonian Office of Public Affairs said maintenance is still underway to stabilize environmental conditions in the buildings, which are located along the south side of the National Mall.

Crews fix HVAC systems

The closures come as high temperatures in the District have hovered in the upper 80s, increasing the strain on cooling systems and making it harder to maintain appropriate humidity levels to protect artworks and artifacts.

No timeline for reopening has been finalized. The Smithsonian indicated it expects to share an update on when the museums might resume operations by the end of the day Tuesday at the earliest.

The closures have disrupted plans for many summer visitors and tourists arriving in Washington. Other Smithsonian museums remain open as usual.

For more information, the institution is directing the public to its website and social media channels for the latest updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Smithsonian Institution.



