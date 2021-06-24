Small plane crashes, catches on fire in Easton; pilot injured

A small plane crash occurred late this morning in Talbot County where the plane became fully engulfed in flames, injuring the pilot.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack responded to Easton Airport, located in the 29000 block of Newnam Road in Easton, Maryland, around 11:15 a.m. Thursday for a report of a small plane crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pilot was flying a single-engine plane when for unknown reasons the plane crashed in a field near the airport. The plane became fully engulfed in flames after the pilot was removed from the cockpit.

The pilot was flown by a Maryland State Police helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, the Easton Police Department and the Talbot County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the scene.