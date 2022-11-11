Small explosion destroys ‘Little Free Library’ book collection box in Arlington

Authorities are investigating a series of small explosions that destroyed a book collection box in Arlington.

Officers responded to the 100 block of N. Columbus Street around 12:45 a.m. on November 9 for the report of a fire.

When they arrived, crews found a ‘Little Free Library’ book collection box ha been destroyed by an outside fire. Investigators determined that the fire and damage were caused by a small explosion.

Officials say while performing a canvass of the scene they located a second possible crime scene at the Lubber Run amphitheater.

Multiple agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were involved in the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone that lives in the immediate area with home surveillance cameras to review the footage. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4180.