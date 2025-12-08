DC Police Chief Pamela Smith issues statement on resignation

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith has issued a statement after announcing Monday that she is stepping down.

Statement from Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith on her resignation

Monday, December 8, 2025

I am deeply humbled, grateful, and deeply appreciative of my time with the District of Columbia. Serving as Chief of Police has been the greatest honor of my career, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Mayor Muriel Bowser for appointment me to this position and to the DC Council for their steadfast support throughout my tenure.

This role has been both challenging and rewarding. I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together, and I thank the residents of this city for their trust and partnership. While my aspiration has always been to see zero percent crime, we are not there yet. Nonetheless, we have made tremendous progress, and there remains important work ahead.

I am confident that the department is in a strong position and that the great work will continue, moving in a positive trajectory to combat crime and enhance public safety. Washington, DC is an extraordinary place to live, visit, and work, and I remain inspired by the resilience and spirit of this community.

I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve in this capacity as Chief of Police. It has been an honor to lead the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department, and I will always carry with the me the pride of having served this city.

Respectfully,

Pamela A. Smith

Chief of Police, Metropolitan Police Department

Smith, nominated by Mayor Muriel Bowser in July 2023 and confirmed by the D.C. Council that November, made history as the department’s first Black woman to serve as chief.

She joined MPD in May 2022 as its first Chief Equity Officer after a 24‑year career in law enforcement, including serving as Chief of the United States Park Police in Washington.

Smith was in charge this summer when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that federalized the city’s police force and sent hundreds of National Guard troops into Washington in what his administration called a crime‑fighting mission.

In August, the Trump administration briefly appointed the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as Washington’s "emergency police commissioner," giving them the full authority of the police chief. The decision was quickly reversed, keeping Smith in charge of the department.

Smith’s final day as head of the department will be December 31, 2025.