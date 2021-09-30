Six Flags scaling back hours after chaos, violence caught on camera at Fright Fest

Six Flags America is scaling back hours during its annual Halloween events after a series of fights broke out over the weekend at the amusement park in Prince George's County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A melee prompted the park to close an hour early Saturday and the park said it will begin closing its gates at 9 p.m.

Videos shared on social media show teenagers assaulting each other in multiple different fights on Saturday night.

Another video shows parked cars with smashed-out windows with young people jumping on and vandalizing the vehicles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Video of Six Flags America Fright Fest chaos, violence prompts Prince George's County police probe

Patrons won't be allowed to reenter the park after 6 p.m., and no new entries will be allowed after 7 p.m., Six Flags said in a statement.

Prince George’s County police confirmed that officers stationed at the park in Bowie responded to the fights and several victims have filed reports, but no arrests have been made.

Police and park officials said they meet regularly to discuss safety and security plans at the park and they're meeting this week to review plans.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.