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School closings, modified schedules in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Monday, March 16

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Updated  March 15, 2026 6:56pm EDT
Education
FOX 5 DC
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The Brief

    • Several school systems in the Washington, D.C., region have announced closures or modified schedules for Monday, March 16, due to the approaching severe weather.
    • The Storm Prediction Center has issued a moderate risk for severe weather, including possible tornadoes, in the region.
    • Get updated forecasts and the full closing list on FOX 5 D.C. 

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., region is in for a major weather shift this week as damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes roll in on Monday, which has caused a number of school systems in the area to close or modify their school days for March 16. 

Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day on Monday, and winds will gradually pick up as a powerful cold front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a moderate risk for severe weather, as forecasters say the area could surge into the 70s, which will help fuel a potentially significant severe weather event.

Full list of school closings and delays for Monday, March 16

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service. 

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