School closings, modified schedules in DC, Maryland, Virginia for Monday, March 16
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WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C., region is in for a major weather shift this week as damaging winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes roll in on Monday, which has caused a number of school systems in the area to close or modify their school days for March 16.
Clouds are expected to increase throughout the day on Monday, and winds will gradually pick up as a powerful cold front approaches. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the region under a moderate risk for severe weather, as forecasters say the area could surge into the 70s, which will help fuel a potentially significant severe weather event.
Full list of school closings and delays for Monday, March 16
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.