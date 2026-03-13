Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop issued for all 3 DC-area airports due to 'equipment outage'

By
Updated  March 13, 2026 6:26pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Flights are grounded at Reagan, Dulles and BWI.
    • The ground stop was issued Friday afternoon and appears to be in effect until at least 7 p.m. 
    • The FAA issued the order due to a "strong chemical smell" impacting the local air traffic control facility.

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a ground stop for all flights out of D.C.'s major airports. 

What we know:

The FAA's website indicates Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Airport are all experiencing an "equipment outage."

The FAA has clarified that the stops are due to a "strong chemical smell" impacting the local air traffic control facility.

The ground stop was issued Friday afternoon and appears to be in effect until at least 7 p.m. 

What they're saying:

The FAA issued a statement Friday afternoon. They say the ground stop is due to a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON.

"The FAA has temporarily stopped traffic at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) and Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI) because of a strong chemical smell at the Potomac TRACON that is impacting some air traffic controllers. Monitor fly.faa.gov for real-time updates," The statement reads. 

Dig deeper:

According to the FAA, the Potomac Consolidated Terminal RADAR Approach Control (TRACON) PCT provides air traffic control service to the Baltimore-Washington and the Richmond-Charlottesville areas. 

They control the airspace over Joint Base Andrews, BWI, Reagan, Dulles, Richmond and many other area airports.

The facility is located in Warrenton, Virginia.

NewsTransportationRonald Reagan Washington National AirportDulles International AirportBaltimore-Washington International Airport