Singer Angie Stone dead at 63, sources

Angie Stone, singer and member of the iconic hip-hop trio "The Sequence", has died at the age of 63, according to sources.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 20: Angie Stone attends The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One at Coca Cola Roxy on January 20, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for TV One)

TMZ reports Stone was leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama early Saturday morning when she was killed in a car crash.

A spokesperson for Stone, Deborah R. Champagne, told TMZ she spoke to her on Friday night and the news has rocked and devastated friends and family.

Stone posted on her Instagram a week prior that she was set to be performing at the CIAA tournament in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, March 1.

The late singer's daughter took to Facebook on Saturday morning to share a post, stating "On the road mind racing keep me and my family in your prayers." Fans and supporters have since shared their condolences in response to this post.