Relative arrested after fatal Silver Spring shooting

A 22-year-old Silver Spring man was shot and killed on Friday, and police have charged the victim's relative with his murder.

What we know:

Officers were dispatched at 2:07 p.m. to the area of Fenton St. and Richmond Ave. after a report of a shooting.

At the scene, police found Babacar Mbengue had been shot in the chest. Paramedics took Mbengue to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials said Mbengue was shot after he and a relative, identified as 20-year-old Fallou Galass Fall of Laurel, got into a fight inside a car, which spilled out onto the street. Police said that's when Fall took out a gun and shot Mbengue.

Officers arrested Fall around 6 p.m. as he was leaving his apartment. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

What we don't know:

While officials said Mbengue and Fall were related, they did not say how.

The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating.