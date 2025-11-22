Maryland man with kids in car tried to ram cops while driving wrong way down I-270: police

article

The Brief Deputies say a 37-year-old man led law enforcement on a wrong-way chase from Frederick County into Montgomery County on Friday. The suspect allegedly tried to hit patrol cars and fled on foot with a child before being tased and taken into custody. Three children in the vehicle were not seriously hurt; Burkhardt faces multiple assault and traffic charges.



A man is facing a long list of charges after authorities say he led deputies on a dangerous wrong-way pursuit that stretched from Frederick to Montgomery County and ended with his arrest on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said the pursuit began around 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 21, when a deputy spotted a vehicle driving recklessly on southbound U.S. Route 15 near Rosemont Avenue.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Cory Thomas Burkhardt, reportedly crossed the median and continued driving south in the northbound lanes, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

Deputies say Burkhardt tried several times to ram patrol cars. Spike strips were deployed twice, but the vehicle kept going, entering I-270 southbound while traveling in the northbound lanes.

Near the Clarksburg exit, a deputy used a patrol vehicle to force Burkhardt’s car into a guardrail, bringing the chase to a stop.

When deputies approached, Burkhardt refused to get out. Officers used non-lethal weapons to gain compliance as two children, ages 8 and 12, exited the vehicle. Burkhardt then ran from the scene carrying a 2-year-old child, according to deputies.

Police said a Taser was deployed to safely secure the child before Burkhardt continued to resist arrest, at one point attempting to disarm a deputy.

Deputies took Burkhardt into custody and brought him to Frederick Health Hospital for an emergency evaluation. While deputies were in the process of filing charges, officials say Burkhardt forced his way out of the hospital and ran away. He was quickly caught by Frederick Police officers and returned to the hospital.

The charges

Burkhardt faces multiple charges, including:

Two counts of first-degree assault

Four counts of second-degree assault

Disarming a law enforcement officer

Attempting to elude police

Reckless and negligent driving

Driving the wrong way on a divided highway

Failing to properly secure a child in a car seat

Willfully disobeying a police officer’s order

Authorities said no deputies, children or members of the public were seriously injured.

What's next:

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation. Burkhardt remained in custody as of Saturday.