Silver Spring Halloween yard giving visitors COVID-safe scares

Halloween is just days away and one display in Silver Spring is not for the faint of heart.

FOX 5 got a chance to see the haunted yard that’s both COVID-friendly and full of fright.

READ MORE: How to celebrate Halloween this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

If you’re looking for a good scare while staying socially distant it’s the perfect place to see.

"A little spooky thing over there just scare me," said one little boy who was passing through the haunted yard.

The Catalina Haunt has been around for years, "It just started with my kids and then the community kids would come by and love it and gave me an incentive to do more and more," said Holly Agouridis.

It takes her nearly a month to set it all up and each year there’s always new additions.

Agouridis says too many events have been canceled because of COVID-19, but not creating her haunted yard wasn’t an option.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"We need a little fun, we need a little fantasy to get away from all the doom and gloom and being scared to go out and have a little fun," said Agouridis.

"So I decided I was definitely going to do it again this year," she continued to say.

Each year, night after night, people flock to the haunted wonderland.

"This is amazing and its very creative, this is my second year," said one onlooker.

"You got to find the right thing that works for everybody so I like it, I’m glad to see something normal come back," said another.

Amidst the ghosts and goblins there’s also COVID-friendly treats.

" On Halloween night I actually put the candy in individual bags and the parents feel comfortable here. Even though their cautious they still feel comfortable because its open and it is outside," Agouridis said.

READ MORE: Is it already too late to start shopping for the holiday season?

And she’s happy to serve up some scares in exchange for some smiles, "The kids it’s just watching their faces laughing and smiling it’s all worth it," she said.

So if you’re in the mood for a little Halloween fun then be sure to make your way to 11423 Catalina Terrace.

The display is free but donations made will go toward the National Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation.

Advertisement

It is open nightly for Halloween fun from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

