How to celebrate Halloween this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Getting into the Halloween decorating spirit with Atelier Ashley Flowers

Ashley Greer, florist and owner of Atelier Ashley Flowers joined us with ways to get into the Halloween decorating spirit!

Halloween weekend is almost here! If you're still looking for some fun, family-friendly events going on in the DMV, use this FOX 5 guide to Halloween happenings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia!

D.C.

Halloween Hunt at the O Street Mansion – Now through Oct. 31 

Explore the 100 rooms and 70 secret doors at the O Street Mansion’s Halloween Hunt Experience! Families are welcome to have fun searching for Halloween-themed items on this spooky treasure hunt. A cash bar is available and masks are required. Find more info here.

PumpkinPalooza at Alethia Tanner Park – Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. 

Enjoy pumpkin picking, a seasonal scavenger hunt, a screening of "Hocus Pocus" and more at this Halloween event from the NoMa Business Improvement District. Food and a costume contest will also accompany this free event. More details can be found here.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival at Unity Park – Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Apple lovers unite! The Adams Morgan Partnership is teaming up with Licking Creek Bend Farm for a family-friendly apple festival which includes an apple pie baking contest (and yes, slices will be available!) Find more details here.

Maryland

Six Flags America Fright Fest – Now through Oct. 31

The rides you know and love, but spookier! Take a ride on your favorite rollercoaster and see what monster joins you, or take a chance in the haunted house. More information can be found here.

Halloween Eye Spy Trains in Rockville and Wheaton – Now through Oct. 31

Take a ride through "Trainslyvania" with Montgomery Parks! Both Cabin John and Wheaton Miniature Train will take your family for a ride this Saturday and Sunday. Make a reservation here.

ZooBOOO! at the Maryland Zoo – Oct. 29 through Oct. 31

Celebrate Halloween with your favorite furry (and not-so-furry) friends as the Maryland Zoo hosts its own trick-or-treating event. Families can enjoy the event for free with a zoo membership or admission and wear costumes, get candy and visit with the animals. Find out more here.

Virginia

Goblin Golf at Burke Lake Park – Now through Oct. 31

Have you ever wanted to golf with goblins? Now is your chance as ghosts and goblins are also invited to play mini-golf at Burke Lake Park where a goody bag of treats is included for everyone. Find out more about this event here.  

Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park – Now through Nov. 1

It’s fun for the whole family with giant slides, zip lines, pony rides, a hay maze and more! On weekends, there are even more activities to enjoy such as a pumpkin bounce pillow, camel rides and a costume contest on Halloween! Find more details here.

Halloween on Ice at Fairfax Ice Arena – Oct. 30 starting at noon

Want to skate with ghosts and witches this Halloween? The Fairfax Ice Arena is welcoming families to enjoy spooky skating along with games, prizes and a costume parade. Learn more here.