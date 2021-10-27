How to celebrate Halloween this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Halloween weekend is almost here! If you're still looking for some fun, family-friendly events going on in the DMV, use this FOX 5 guide to Halloween happenings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia!

D.C.

Halloween Hunt at the O Street Mansion – Now through Oct. 31

Explore the 100 rooms and 70 secret doors at the O Street Mansion’s Halloween Hunt Experience! Families are welcome to have fun searching for Halloween-themed items on this spooky treasure hunt. A cash bar is available and masks are required. Find more info here.

PumpkinPalooza at Alethia Tanner Park – Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m.

Enjoy pumpkin picking, a seasonal scavenger hunt, a screening of "Hocus Pocus" and more at this Halloween event from the NoMa Business Improvement District. Food and a costume contest will also accompany this free event. More details can be found here.

Adams Morgan Apple Festival at Unity Park – Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Apple lovers unite! The Adams Morgan Partnership is teaming up with Licking Creek Bend Farm for a family-friendly apple festival which includes an apple pie baking contest (and yes, slices will be available!) Find more details here.

Maryland

Six Flags America Fright Fest – Now through Oct. 31

The rides you know and love, but spookier! Take a ride on your favorite rollercoaster and see what monster joins you, or take a chance in the haunted house. More information can be found here.

Halloween Eye Spy Trains in Rockville and Wheaton – Now through Oct. 31

Take a ride through "Trainslyvania" with Montgomery Parks! Both Cabin John and Wheaton Miniature Train will take your family for a ride this Saturday and Sunday. Make a reservation here.

ZooBOOO! at the Maryland Zoo – Oct. 29 through Oct. 31

Celebrate Halloween with your favorite furry (and not-so-furry) friends as the Maryland Zoo hosts its own trick-or-treating event. Families can enjoy the event for free with a zoo membership or admission and wear costumes, get candy and visit with the animals. Find out more here.

Virginia

Goblin Golf at Burke Lake Park – Now through Oct. 31

Have you ever wanted to golf with goblins? Now is your chance as ghosts and goblins are also invited to play mini-golf at Burke Lake Park where a goody bag of treats is included for everyone. Find out more about this event here.

Pumpkin Village at Leesburg Animal Park – Now through Nov. 1

It’s fun for the whole family with giant slides, zip lines, pony rides, a hay maze and more! On weekends, there are even more activities to enjoy such as a pumpkin bounce pillow, camel rides and a costume contest on Halloween! Find more details here.

Halloween on Ice at Fairfax Ice Arena – Oct. 30 starting at noon

Want to skate with ghosts and witches this Halloween? The Fairfax Ice Arena is welcoming families to enjoy spooky skating along with games, prizes and a costume parade. Learn more here.