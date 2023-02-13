Silver Spring crime increase prompts new safety legislation from Montgomery County

In the wake of ongoing headlines about violent crime in Silver Spring, Montgomery County officials announced new legislation that would force late-night businesses to create safety plans approved by police.

Just before Christmas, a 62-year-old father out to dinner with his family was gunned down in a parking garage.

Last month, a man was arrested and accused of stabbing multiple people at a Silver Spring McDonald's.

Weeks later, multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in Downtown Silver Spring.

The recent crime wave has residents on edge.

County Executive Marc Elrich unveiled his "Late Night Business Safety Plan" on Monday. It will require businesses like bars, restaurants and hookah lounges that are open late to submit a safety plan that police would approve.

Only late-night businesses located in Silver Spring's downtown with the highest number of police calls will be required to submit safety plans which could include security guards, better lighting and cameras.

One restaurant owner that FOX 5 spoke to says when it comes to stopping crime in Silver Spring, he's desperate for any kind of help.

"We’ve been able to put things in place that help to control the crime and not only myself but a lot of the other businesses here," says Jason Miskiri, owner of The Society & Lounge.

Police also made it clear that they are still struggling with ongoing short staffing as well. Montgomery County Police are currently down 129 officers and have expressed the need to recruit new officers while retaining the ones they have.

The safety plan legislation will be introduced on Tuesday at the Montgomery County council meeting.