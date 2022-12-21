Man found dead in Downtown Silver Spring parking garage during family outing

A 62-year-old man, who was out dining with family in Downtown Silver Spring on Wednesday night, was found dead inside a stairwell of a busy parking garage, according to Montgomery County police.

During a press conference Thursday, Montgomery County Police announced said that around 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of an individual who had been shot in a stairwell in the Wayne Avenue Garage, located at 921 Wayne Avenue, adjacent to the Ellsworth Place shopping mall. Police said the victim's body was found in a stairwell facing Ellsworth Drive.

That victim, identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring, had noticeable trauma to his body when he was found. Police add that there was a significant amount of blood found at the scene.

Reynolds was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Reynolds was out dining with his family at a nearby restaurant prior to being shot. Police said Reynolds had planned to go to the garage separately from his family to leave their dinner leftovers in his car, prior to rejoining them for dessert, but after he never did a family member grew concerned and called police.

Officers eventually found Reynolds on second floor of the garage's stairwell. Police said his car was parked on the third floor.

According to investigators, no property was stolen from Reynolds, and they are unsure whether a struggle ensued prior to Reynolds being shot.

Police are working to identify a suspect or a motive in the case. Investigators said they are working with several nearby businesses to obtain surveillance footage of aftermath of the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call MCPD at 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Police said, as a result of the incident, there will be an extra officer presence in the Downtown Silver Spring area for the foreseeable future.