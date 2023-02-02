Man walked into police station, told detectives that wife was dead inside Silver Spring home: cops

Police have charged a man with murdering his wife after they say he walked into a Montgomery County police station and told detectives where they could find her body.

Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Authorities say 29-year-old Dennis Morris Hinnant Jr. walked into the Rockville City Police Station Wednesday just before 12:45 a.m. and told officers they would find the deceased body of his wife at their residence on Lanier Drive.

Officers went to the Silver Spring home where they found 28-year-old Taresha Pendarvis with trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives searched the home while they interviewed Hinnant Jr. He was charged with first-degree murder.

He is currently being held without bond.