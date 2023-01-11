Suspect arrested for stabbing 3 men at Silver Spring McDonald's

article

A 34-year-old man is in police custody accused of stabbing multiple people at a Montgomery County McDonald's restaurant on Tuesday morning.

Montgomery County Police Department said the incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. at the McDonald's restaurant located in the 8400 block of Colesville Road in downtown Silver Spring.

Once officers responded to the scene, they found two men suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, a third man was also stabbed at the scene, but he left the area and then eventually returned to inform police he had been hurt.

The third victim was eventually taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Theodore Andrew Brandy, 34, at City Place Mall in downtown Silver Spring.

Brandy faces several charges including first-degree assault, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon.