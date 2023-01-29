WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection

Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows.

According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street.

The intersection is near the Regal Majestic movie theater and Ellsworth Place mall, a popular destination for dining and shopping in downtown Silver Spring.

A viewer sent FOX 5 video of the incident.

It shows a crowd of people gathered around as the cars are doing donuts.

The video also shows police trying to navigate the crowd as the responded to the scene.

MCPD tells FOX 5 officers were able to disperse the crowd.

No arrests have been made.