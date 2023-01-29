WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows.
According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street.
The intersection is near the Regal Majestic movie theater and Ellsworth Place mall, a popular destination for dining and shopping in downtown Silver Spring.
A viewer sent FOX 5 video of the incident.
It shows a crowd of people gathered around as the cars are doing donuts.
The video also shows police trying to navigate the crowd as the responded to the scene.
MCPD tells FOX 5 officers were able to disperse the crowd.
No arrests have been made.