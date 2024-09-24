Showers and cooler temperatures expected across DC region Tuesday

The Washington, D.C. region will experience cooler temperatures and a chance of showers on Tuesday and into the midweek.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we expect Tuesday to be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures starting in the upper 50s to mid-60s and reaching highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees later this afternoon.

The day will remain unsettled, with hit-and-miss showers throughout the day. Morning commuters should be cautious of reduced visibility due to fog from low-lying clouds.

The intermittent showers and overcast skies will lead to a cool evening. While Tuesday won’t be a complete washout, rain is expected to increase overnight, continuing into the Wednesday morning commute. Additional showers are anticipated throughout Wednesday, contributing to wet road conditions.

This stretch of gloomy weather marks an early fall pattern for the region.

Meanwhile, a potential tropical cyclone in the Caribbean is expected to intensify into a named storm soon, potentially becoming a major hurricane later this week. Forecast models currently predict it will reach Category 2 status and make landfall near Florida’s Gulf Coast by Thursday evening.

The storm’s remnants are projected to move towards the Tennessee Valley or the Midwest, with potential impacts in those regions being closely monitored. If the storm’s path shifts slightly, its remnants could impact the Washington, D.C. area late Friday into Saturday morning.

The seven-day forecast for the region includes clouds and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. While Thursday will bring brief dry conditions, additional showers are possible late Friday into the weekend. Sunday is expected to be the best day of the week, with clearer skies and no rain.